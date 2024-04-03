In March alone, the number of tourists to Da Nang was estimated at 672,000, an increase of 16% compared to March last year. Revenue from accommodation and dining services during the month was estimated at around 90.5 million USD.

Specifically, accommodation revenue was estimated at nearly 39 million USD, an increase of 33% compared to the same period last year. Total revenue for the first quarter was estimated at over 107 million USD, an increase of some 38% year-on-year.

Da Nang strives to welcome 8.4 million domestic and international visitors this year. It plans to host a series of events and festivals such as the International Fireworks Festival and competitions like Iron Man and Marathon./.

VNA