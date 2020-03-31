World UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ian Gibbons have recently advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysia to impose tougher measures against COVID-19 Malaysia will impose tougher measures in the second phase of the the Movement Control Order (MCO), starting from April 1 to 14, in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Malaysia widens fiscal deficit target Malaysia expects its fiscal deficit to widen to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year because of the 58 billion USD stimulus measures announced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.