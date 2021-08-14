Numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Laos, Cambodia stay high
Laos has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases while the number of infections in Cambodia has rebounded partly due to the inflow of workers returning from neighbouring Thailand.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The Lao Ministry of Health on August 14 confirmed 226 new infections in 24 hours, including eight cases of community transmission and 218 imported cases quarantined upon arrival.
It said that the surge of new cases is mostly due to workers returning from Thailand while some community transmission hotbeds have recorded more infections.
Savannakhet province has seen the largest number of infections in Laos, with thousands of patients since July, mostly workers back from Thailand.
Facing that fact, the Lao Government ordered the provinces with many cases to discuss and devise mechanisms for assisting one another to deal with the rising patients and people under quarantine. They were also asked to expand quarantine sites and hospitals to receive workers returning from other countries.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Laos has amounted to 9,894, including nine fatalities.
In Cambodia, the number of infections bounced back on August 14, after 12 consecutive days of decreases.
The country’s Ministry of Health on August 14 announced 598 new cases recorded in 24 hours, including 187 imported ones, a daily figure higher than the previous day and forecast to soar on the coming days.
As of August 14, Cambodia posted 84,860 cases of COVID-19, including 79,654 recoveries and 1,666 deaths.
Thousands of Cambodian people in Thailand have flocked to their homeland after the two countries’ border was reopened on August 13./.