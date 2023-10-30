Society Mong ethnic people in Thanh Hoa enjoy better quality of life Home to over 19,500 Mong ethnic people, the central province of Thanh Hoa has carried out a number of socio-economic development programmes and projects to give a facelift to areas where they live.

Authorities of the central city of Da Nang on October 29 successfully rescued a Russian tourist trapped at Suoi Mo – Khe Ram waterfall in Hoa Vang district.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) will host the 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Hanoi from November 20-23.

President Vo Van Thuong urged Quang Ninh to become a dynamic and comprehensive centre, an international tourism and marine economy hub, and the gateway of the northern key economic region and the whole country, while attending a ceremony celebrating the 60th anniversary of the northeastern province on October 28.