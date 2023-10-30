Numerous activities of Vietnamese students organised abroad
The 16th Vietnamese Students' Festival in the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held by the Vietnamese Students Association in the RoK (VSAK) on October 29 under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy and Hanshin Engineering Construction Co., Ltd.
Members of Thich C-A band at VNBU 2023 music show in Germany. (Photo: VNA)
The event offered a chance for Vietnamese students studying in the East Asian country to enhance exchange and experience sharing, contributing to further bolstering the Vietnam–RoK friendship and cooperation.
As usual, Hanshin - the main sponsor – continued to donate 10 scholarships worth a total of 10 million won (nearly 7,400 USD) to Vietnamese excellent students studying in the RoK.
On the same day, a Japanese-speaking contest for Vietnamese people in Japan was organised at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan as part of activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
At the Japanese-speaking contest for Vietnamese people in Japan on October 29, 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hosted by the Vietnam-Japan International Exchange Organisation (FAVIJA), the event was expected to contribute to fostering mutual understanding between the two nations’ people.
A day earlier, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Permanent Vice President of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Russia Tran Phu Thuan were awarded the "For the young generation" insignia – the most noble award by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) to individuals with outstanding contributions to training, fostering, and educating the young generation of Vietnam.
At a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on October 28, seven organisations and 13 individuals were presented with certificates of merit in recognition of their contributions to youth movements in 2023.
In his speech, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi affirmed that the union movement in Russia is one of the most active union movements, with many contributions to the Vietnamese youth union movement worldwide. He took this occasion to urge the HCYU Central Committee to recognise great contributions of Vietnamese youth union members and students in Russia.
Also on October 28, more than 400 Vietnamese students in Berlin, Potsdam, and neighbouring regions of Germany gathered at the Vietnamese Bands United 2023 (VNBU 2023) music show.
Members of three young Vietnamese bands - 95.8 MHZ from Hamburg and M2 - Music & More from Berlin, and Thich C-A from Paris (France), along with two well-known Vietnamese singers studying in Germany Trong Hieu and Khoi Vu performed at the event.
VNBU, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in Berlin and Potsdam (VietSoc) and the M2 band, served as not only a destination for Vietnamese musical talents in Germany and Europe but also a bridge to the music-loving community, helping them understanding more about Vietnamese music./.