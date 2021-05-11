Nurse who went into shock after vaccination taken off ventilator
A 31-year-old female nurse who suffered anaphylactic shock after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 10 was taken off a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of the Da Nang General Hospital on Tuesday after recovering sufficiently.
Director of the Da Nang General Hospital, Dr Le Duc Nhan, said it was the first severe shock after the second COVID-19 vaccination programme for medical workers between May 5-10 in the city.
He said the nurse had no reaction to the pre-vaccine injection test, but experienced shortness of breath and chest pain just after the injection.
She was rapidly treated by doctors and staff in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, Nhan said.
He added that eight people had faced minor anaphylactic reactions such as fever and rash of the first 450 injections, but no serious reactions were reported.
The city’s health department has temporarily halted the vaccine programme for further medical reviews and discussion with the Ministry of Health.
At least 8,424 COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 1,272 reserved for the General Hospital, have been allocated for frontline medical staff and journalists in the city.
Last week, a female medical worker in An Giang province died of anaphylactic shock after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine./.