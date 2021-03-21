Politics Vietnam to ensure “safety first” with “vaccine passport” scheme Standing members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control have discussed the preparation of technical and policy solutions to implement the “COVID-19 vaccine passport” scheme while ensuring the principle of “safety first”.

Politics Religion, belief important to peace promotion: Vietnamese Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy underlined the importance of religion and belief in promoting peace, understanding, tolerance, and mutual respect among communities while addressing an UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on March 19.

Politics Thua Thien-Hue province ensures progress of election preparation Thua Thien-Hue province has been doing well in preparing for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure, ensuring compliance to regulations and meeting schedule, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister holds talks with German foreign affairs official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung held talks with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Niels Annen on March 19 at the proposal of the German side.