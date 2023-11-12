As darkness fell, Vang Mon village fell quiet. As the day came to an end, local children went home to review their lessons and do their homework. Lo Hao Thien, a fifth grade student at the Nga My Primary School, diligently began working on his assignments as the sun set.

Just a short distance away, in another house, Lo Thi Thanh Thao, a dedicated 5th grade student at Nga My Primary School, was also engrossed in her homework. Thao has a passion for literature and English, so has prioritised assignments for the two subjects.

In Vang Mon village, it is common for parents to help their children with their homework. They are committed to supporting their children’s dreams, hoping they will have a brighter future.

At Nga My Primary School one morning, the sound of a drum signals the start of class. Among the students were 14 individuals from the O Du ethnic minority group in Vang Mon village. Of these, five were in first grade while the remaining nine were in fifth grade.

It has been a longstanding tradition for all O Du ethnic minority children to receive an education, and they have consistently displayed great diligence and remarkable academic results.

Nga My commune currently boasts three schools that cater to the educational needs of local children at the nursery, primary, and elementary levels. O Du ethnic children are enrolled in all three, with a total of 27 students.

The quality of life for the O Du ethnic community in Vang Mon Village, Nga My commune, in Tuong Duong district has seen significant improvements. One notable aspect of this progress is the increasing eagerness of O Du children to pursue an education./.

