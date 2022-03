Business Vietnam sets goal of 18.5 billion USD for wood exports in 2025 Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 18.5 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on March 10.

Business Vietnam, RoK seek to boost strategic partnership The Meet Korea 2022 was held in Sam Son city in the central province of Thanh Hoa on March 25 with the participation of more than 500 delegates representing ministries, central agencies and 10 northern localities as well as businesses from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Thanh Hoa province wants to enhance cooperation with Korean partners The central province of Thanh Hoa hopes to step up its cooperation with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the building smart cities and e-governance, education and health care, and receive more ODA projects from the country, said a provincial leader.