Health Workshop discusses response to public health emergencies in border areas A workshop took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on February 9 discussing methods and lessons learned in the preparation for and response to public health emergencies in Vietnam's border provinces.

Health Biggest spring blood donation festival kicks off The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) and Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation on February 6 kicked off the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) Festival – the biggest annual blood donation campaign of the season.

Health Vietnam confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases in February 6 Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,577 with 11 new cases recorded on February 6, four more than the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.