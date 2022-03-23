Society Hanoi court jails anti-State propagandist for five years The Hanoi People’s Court has sentenced Le Van Dung, a resident in the city’s Ha Dong district, to five years in prison for “conducting propaganda against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.

Society Vietnam officially resumes tourism activities The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, on March 22 held a ceremony to officially announce Vietnam’s tourism reopening.

Society Issuance of COVID-19 vaccination e-certificates to speed up with information system The implementation of an information system in the issuance of COVID-19 vaccine certificate issuance was highlighted during a workshop held in Hanoi on March 22 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Videos Vietnam - A global leader in COVID-19 vaccination coverage Nearly 100 percent of Vietnam’s population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, placing the country among the top 6 globally in terms of vaccination rates. With such coverage, Vietnam is now able to reopen its doors to economic and tourism activities.