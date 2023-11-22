Agricultural businesses inside and outside of the province are showcasing their specialty OCOP products at more than 400 booths at the fair.

This presents an opportunity for businesses in Soc Trang in particular and localities around Vietnam in general to introduce OCOP products and other quality items to consumers, contributing to the implementation of the “Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese products” campaign.

It is also a good opportunity for businesses inside and outside of Soc Trang to strengthen trade activities and distribute OCOP products to national and international markets./.

VNA