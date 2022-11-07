Holding a Bachelor of Science in electronic engineering, Nguyen Su Dung found a stable job in the central coastal city of Da Nang but then decided to ditch the city life and move to the countryside to grow abalone mushrooms.

Like many other startups, he faced a range of difficulties in the early days. After receiving major support from local authorities conducting the OCOP programme, Dung began to grow his mushrooms under VietGAP standards and learned how to develop a brand.



And his efforts paid off, with his mushrooms selling like hot cakes.

Businesses, cooperatives and household businesses joining the OCOP programme receive a lot of guidance from local authorities, in advanced technology application, production, and brand building, among other matters.



A wide range of rural products have gained a foothold in the market, helping improve the incomes of local residents.

Localities are paying due regard to developing the OCOP programme as part of efforts to improve the value of agricultural goods and improve farmer incomes. They have been accompanying participants in terms of mechanisms, policies, and measures to promote their products.

The OCOP programme has proved its efficiency in recent times, making a contribution to boosting economic restructuring while stabilising rural livelihoods./.

VNA