Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Cambodia A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong is on a visit to Cambodia from October 17-19.

Politics 15th National Assembly’s 4th session will last 21 days The 4th session of the 15th National Assembly will take place in 21 days, shorter than the usual year-end meetings which normally last about 30 days, Pham Thai Ha, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office said at a press conference in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Singapore values strategic partnership with Vietnam: President Singapore attaches importance to developing its strategic partnership with Vietnam, visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob told Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during their meeting in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership is developing fruitfully: Leaders Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on October 17 shared a view that the bilateral strategic partnership is developing fruitfully, especially in politics and diplomacy.