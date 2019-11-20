World WB hails Cambodia’s economic growth Cambodia has succeeded in implementing an effective FDI-led development strategy, achieving 7 percent in GDP growth rates accompanied by rapidly falling poverty rate, according to the World Bank (WB).

World Indonesia speeds up refinery projects Indonesia is striving to complete six refinery projects worth 60 billion USD of PT Pertamina in the next two years.

World Indonesia hopes to draw nearly 64 billion USD investment in energy Indonesian coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said he expects investment in the energy sector excluding oil and gas to reach 63.6 billion USD by 2024.

World Thailand tightens security for Pope Francis’s visit Police forces in Bangkok city are preparing to provide security for the visit of Pope Francis to Thailand on November 20-23.