Business Over 6 million tonnes of rice exported in 10 months About 6.07 million tonnes of rice worth 2.94 billion USD was exported in the first 10 months of 2022, up 17.2% in volume and 7.4% in value year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Strengthening connectivity key to boosting Vietnam-India trade: Analysts Vietnam and India should further strengthen connectivity to record more robust growth in bilateral trade, which is expected to hit 15 billion USD this year and surpass the record the two countries set in 2021, Indian analysts have said.

Business Enterprises look to accelerate as end of year approaches With just two months left until the end of 2022, enterprises have tried to find new suppliers and diversify sources of goods to develop and serve the customers after a tough year.