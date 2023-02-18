Business Many foreign funds enjoy profits in January After recording a difficult year with heavy losses in 2022, earlier this year a series of investment funds reported strong growth in profits.

Business BIDV – first Vietnamese bank to issue Sustainable Loan Framework The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) on February 16 officially issued a Sustainable Loan Framework in consultation with the Carbon Trust.

Business Huge upside for Vietnam’s organic products in Europe With the strong development of organic farming, Vietnam has extensive opportunities to boost the export of organic agricultural products to Europe, where those products are in high demand and fetch top dollar.

Business Denims and Jeans Vietnam expo returns in March The 5th DenimsandJeans Vietnam expo will return in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 and 2 after three years in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, heard a February 17 press conference on the show.