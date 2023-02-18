Official anti-dumping duties imposed on Chinese tables, chairs
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to impose official anti-dumping duties on certain table and chair products from China.
Under Decision No. 235/QD-BCT, tariffs imposed on the Chinese products will range from 21.4% to 35.2%.
Earlier, it said the investigations found out that table and chair imports from China have increased significantly as compared with both domestic consumption and production, causing damage to the domestic production.
The ministry also decided to end anti-dumping investigations into some table and chair products from Malaysia, saying the volume of investigated imports is not big enough (below 3%)./.