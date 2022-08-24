Official backs Vietnam’s priorities at UN
Newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis expressed her support for priorities that Vietnam promotes at the UN, during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, on August 23.
The UN official spoke highly of Vietnam's contributions to the UN activities, and proposed the Southeast Asian nation continue supporting the UN Development System (UNDS) reform.
Vietnam is a country that always upholds multilateralism and multilateral cooperation, and also a model in cooperation with the UN, she said, affirming that she will continue to actively participate in the process to develop policies and plans for Vietnam’s socio-economic in the coming time.
For his part, Ambassador Giang informed her of the priorities that Vietnam will promote at the UN in the coming time, saying that the country will focus on issues related to education, disease preparedness, climate change adaptation, and energy transition.
The diplomat suggested the UN continue to support Vietnam in technology transfer and policy recommendations, and share experience and knowledge with the country to help it promote socio-economic development.
Vietnam and the UN both share the same goals, so they should strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, he said./.