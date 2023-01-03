Business Business integrity passport to global supply chains Experts are urging Vietnamese firms to incorporate integrity principles into their corporate governance since they believe business integrity would be the passport to global supply chains.

Business Pressure on capital market forecast to ease in 2023 Despite many difficulties due to increasing interest rates, the pressure on the capital market is expected to decrease gradually in 2023, experts forecast.

Business Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo cleared through Mong Cai border gate Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo were customs-cleared in Hai Yen ward, Mong Cai city, in the northern province of Quang Ninh in the first two days of 2023, according to the management board of Mong Cai International Border Gate.