Politics Hai Phong urged to take strong actions to achieve set targets Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Standing Board of the Hai Phong Party Committee while visiting this northern port city on February 9.

Politics RoK considers Vietnam key partner in New Southern Policy: President The Republic of Korean (RoK) always considers Vietnam a key partner in its New Southern Policy, stated RoK President Moon Jae-in while receiving visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 9.

Politics Seminar spotlights revolutionary career of late Party leader Truong Chinh A scientific seminar held in Hanoi on February 9 highlighted Truong Chinh, former Party General Secretary and former Chairman of the State Council, as a reformed and creative leader of Vietnam.

Politics Party chief’s book on socialism makes debut The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, in collaboration with its Theoretical Council and the National Political Publishing House, held a ceremony on February 9 to make debut a book named “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.