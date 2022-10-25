At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular always treasure invaluable support that the Cambodian Senate, National Assembly, Government and people have provided for Vietnam, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has affirmed.

During a reception in Hanoi on October 25 for visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum, Dung also congratulated Cambodia on maintaining political and security stability as well as socio-economic development, with improved stature on international arena.

Hanoi always pays attention to stepping up cooperation with Phnom Penh for the development of the two capital cities and nations, he said.

The official wished that Samdech Say Chhum will direct Cambodian ministries, agencies and localities to create favourable conditions for the two capitals to expand collaboration and effectively carry out cooperation agreements.

The host expressed his hope that the Cambodian Senate will continue strengthening cooperation, sharing experience and pushing forward the effective implementation of the Vietnam-Cambodia joint statements between the two Parties and States.

Samdech Say Chhum, for his part, affirmed that his visit is meant to reinforce practical ties on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year and the Year of Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship 2022.

He said he believes that the results of the visit will contribute to consolidating and expanding friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, thus bringing great benefits to the two countries and peoples./.