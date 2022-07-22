Official highlights building of grassroots-level Party organisations
Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Building grassroots-level Party organisations should go with the political system building as they are the foundation of the Party, the political nucleus and the bridge between the Party and people, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee said at a national conference on July 22.
Mai, who is also head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, delivered a thematic report on enhancing the consolidation and building of Party organisations at the grassroots level and improving the quality of Party members in the new period, at the national conference that looked into resolutions adopted at the fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.
She emphasised that building pure, strong grassroots-level Party organisations and improving the quality of Party members is an important, regular, continuous and long-term task which contributes to the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, and raising people’s confidence in the Party.
The official also stressed the need to strengthen the combatant capacity of Party organisations and create conditions for Party members to improve their morality, lifestyle and political mettle.
According to Mai, as of December 31, 2020, the country counted 51,988 Party organisations and more than 5.2 million Party members.
Lauding the Party organisations for fulling their tasks, she said such outcomes are significant to Party building and rectification and driving back the manifestations of degradation, “self-evolution,” and “self-transformation” within the Party.
She, however, pointed out limitations regarding the quality, leadership and combatant capacity of some Party organisations, the observance of the principle of democratic centralism, self-criticism and criticism, and the inspection work.
During the 2016-2020 tenure, up to 664 Party organisations were disciplined, up 114 as compared with the previous term, mostly for violations of the Party’s resolutions, directives, regulations and conclusions, the State’s policies and laws, and working regulations and the principle of democratic centralism.
Last year, disciplinary measures were imposed on 223 Party organisations, of which 159 received reprimands and 64 got warnings.
The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, which took place in Hanoi last May, adopted Resolution No. 21 on enhancing the consolidation and building of grassroots-level Party organisations, and improving the quality of Party members in the new situation./.