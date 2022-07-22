Politics Prime Minister hails Japanese bank’s effective support Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 22 for Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi, during which the PM hailed the effective and positive cooperation from the bank and its provision of loans for important infrastructure and large-scale projects in Vietnam.

Politics Australia actively implements enhanced economic engagement strategy with Vietnam The Australia – Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy is helping realise the economic potential exiting between the two nations, the spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on July 22 in response to a question from a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Sydney.

World Japan appreciates role of Japan-Vietnam ties in regional peace, stability An official of the Japan Ministry of Defence has affirmed that cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is increasingly important to peace and stability in the region and to the international community in the context of the changing world situation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.