Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, August 25 (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has highlighted outstanding results of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) that closed on August 25 after three days of sitting via videoconference.



Talking with the press the same day, Ha said the event, themed “"Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025”, attracted the attention of member parliaments, observers and guests.



In speeches, heads of delegations said the theme suits the current realities in ASEAN. Based on which, committees actively helped with bringing ideas and measures to carry out plans and action programmes on digital transformation towards the ASEAN Community by 2025, he said.



According to him, the event attracted full and active participation of member parliaments and guests. The ASEAN Secretary General delivered a speech hailing the AIPA’s role in the process of building the ASEAN Community. All members affirmed that the AIPA will partner with ASEAN in this difficult period to build an united, prosperous and self-resilient bloc, towards building the ASEAN Community by 2025 and upholding ASEAN’s central role in regional architecture.



About Vietnam’s suggestions at the event, Ha said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered several issues for discussion, including fine-tuning legal framework for inclusive digital transformation towards the ASEAN Community, narrowing digital gap, pooling suitable investment forms to build digital infrastructure and develop ecological system, enhancing collaboration in building legal framework and reinforcing digital trust in the region, empowering governments with unprecedented rights to be more flexible in the fight against COVID-19, and how to use the ASEAN’s COVID-19 prevention and control fund most effectively.



Countries positively responded to Vietnam’s proposals, especially those regarding perfecting legal framework, Ha said, adding that the AIPA discussed how to harmonise laws to facilitate digital transformation in an effective manner.



Asked about Vietnam’s role in this AIPA meeting, Ha said the country’s proposals were agreed by delegations and will be included in the AIPA’s resolutions and documents./.