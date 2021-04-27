Bui Van Cuong, NA Secretary General, Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the NEC Office, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Election Council (NEC) hosted a press conference on April 27 to announce the official list of 868 candidates who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly.



Of the candidates, who will be elected in 184 constituencies nationwide, 203 are nominated by central agencies and the remainders are introduced by localities. Nine of them are self-nominated candidates.



Female candidates account for 393 (45.28 percent) of the total, while ethnic minority people are 185 (12.31 percent). The number of candidates who are non-Party members is 74 (8.53 percent).



Speaking at the press conference, Bui Van Cuong, NA Secretary General, Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the NEC Office, said of the total, 205 candidates are deputies to the 14th legislature, and 224 candidates are under 40 years old. The oldest candidate is 77 years old and the youngest, 24.



Notably, agencies under the NA and the NA Standing Committee and the NA Office have the largest number of candidates, 129; while the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organisations have 28 candidates; the Government and its agencies, 15; armed forces, 12; and Party agencies, 11.



Among the 665 candidates nominated by provinces and cities, 348 are women (52.33 percent), 163 belong to ethnic minority groups (24.52 percent), and 70 are non-Party members (10.53 percent).

Nguyen Thi Thanh, Head of the NA Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs and member of the NEC, speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)



Those who win the election would still be handled if they are found violating laws, she said, adding that the NEC has also coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security to verify candidates’ nationality.



