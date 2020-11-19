(Infographic: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The logo and mascot for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games were officially launched during a ceremony in Hanoi on November 19.

More than 1,460 entries were sent to a contest on designing the events’ logo and mascot, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sport Administration Le Thi Hoang Yen said during the contest’s awards ceremony held on the occasion.

A logo symbolising a flying bird and a V-shaped hand by Hoang Xuan Hieu in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue won first prize.

The brainchild of Ngo Xuan Khoi from Hanoi triumphed in the mascot category, based on the saola, a rare animal listed in Vietnam’s Red Book of Endangered Species.

The contest was launched in August last year.

The two regional sporting events will be hosted by Vietnam in late 2021./.