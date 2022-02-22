Culture - Sports Infographic Tigers in Vietnamese people’s cultural life There are few places where tigers have as many names as in Vietnam. That proves the important position of the tiger in the cultural life of the people.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese cuisine sets five world records For the first time, Vietnam has five culinary world records recognised by both the World Records Union (WorldKings) and the World Records Association (WRA).

Culture - Sports Infographic Traditional rituals during Vietnamese Lunar New Year Offering ritual to God of Agriculture, Opening Royal Seal ritual, Ground-breaking ritual, Thuong Nguyen ritual are among beautiful traditions of Vietnamese people during Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year).