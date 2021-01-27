Official: Party diplomacy contributes to 13th National Party Congress
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy contributed to fulfilling goals during the tenure of the 12th National Party Congress, said head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan.
In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Quan said Vietnam was a symbol of the world in the past struggle for national independence and reunification, and also set example during national renewal and development. Therefore, international friends are eyeing the 13th National Party Congress. Many political parties, international organisations and heads of states sent messages and letters of congratulations to the Vietnamese leaders on this occasion.
Quan added that a number of world leaders consider Vietnam an exemplary model of development. At present, Vietnam has been hailed worldwide for its success in meeting the dual goal of fighting COVID-19 pandemic and restoring socio-economic development thanks to the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), drastic actions of the Vietnamese Government and unity of the Vietnamese people.
He said international friends expect that the 13th National Party Congress will open up a new period of development for Vietnam.
According to him, important progress has been made in Party diplomacy over the past five years. Vietnam strengthened ties with political parties globally in both width and depth, including ruling communist parties from neighbouring socialist countries, and parties from traditional friends and major partners, contributing to consolidating political trust, cultivating friendship with countries as well as improving leadership capacity.
He said the CPV is adopting mechanisms of holding theoretical seminars with eight important political parties, policy dialogues and consultations with major parties and political parties worldwide.
Vietnam also signed training agreements to send thousands of officials to the Communist Party of China, Singapore People’s Party and political parties in Australia each year, along with many other training courses for officials and cadres at all levels.
In his view, the CPV is one of the important parties with respected voices at forums of the communist and workers’ parties globally such as in Europe and Latin America where Vietnam has held ties with the communist and left-wing parties, contributing to improving Vietnam’s stature on international arena.
About orientations to promoting the Party’s external relations, he highlighted the effective combination among the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy to uphold collective strength of the nation on the diplomatic front.
He also mentioned the goal of maintaining an environment of peace and stability for development, and protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.
As the world is evolving rapidly, complicatedly and uncertainly, he suggested the CPV further broaden ties with political parties worldwide, and stay flexible and creative to adapt with the new situation.
In 2019, the Politburo issued Directive No.32-CT/TW on strengthening and improving the efficiency of the Party’s foreign relations in the new situation.
He called for continuing to enrich the brainpower of the Party by pooling international resources, including Party leadership experience, science-technology, human resource training, material and spiritual resources in service of the national renewable and development, contributing to accomplishing tasks by the 13th National Party Congress./.
