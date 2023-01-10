HCMA Director Nguyen Xuan Thang presents gift to Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang has asked the new Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Andrew Goledzinowski, to continue promoting the cooperation between the HCMA and Australian partners, including the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, during his tenure.



During a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on January 10, Thang, who is also President of the Central Theoretical Council, told his guest that bilateral ties between Vietnam and Australia have been growing over the past years, especially since the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2017.



He highlighted the fine cooperation between HCMA and Australian partners, notably a project on establishing and improving the capacity of a Vietnam-Australia Centre.



Since 2019, HCMA has also partnered with the Australian Embassy and Aus4Skills Programme to hold pilot English training courses for Vietnamese officials as well as sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation with Australian partners in the fields of human rights and human resources development, he said.



Goledzinowski, for his part, expressed his honour to be appointed as Australian Ambassador to Vietnam at a time when the two countries are preparing for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the fifth anniversary of strategic partnership this year.



He affirmed that the most important task during his tenure is to further consolidate and strengthen bilateral political trust which is an important foundation for Vietnam-Australia ties.



Following the reception, host and guest co-chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee for the Vietnam-Australia Centre Project and attended an inauguration ceremony for the centre's office at the HCMA./.