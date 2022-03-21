The song, composed by renowned composer Huy Tuan, is titled ‘Hay toa sang’ (Let’s shine),

It expresses pride in the culture and people of Vietnam, and highlights sportsmanship as well as efforts made to achieve the best results, with lyrics in Vietnamese language and chorus in English.

The song also sends a message of development, solidarity, and friendship between Vietnam and international friends.

The SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11neighboringg localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic./.

VNA