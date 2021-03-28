Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia delivers the closing speech at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia asked Party committees of provinces, centrally-run cities, centrally-run Party committees and Party organisations to continue to organize conferences to popularise the documents of the 13th National Party Congress to all officials and Party members.

In his closing remarks at a two-day national teleconference to study the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress on March 28, Nghia said immediately after this conference, all organisations, agencies, units, localities must urgently build plans of actions and plans to carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

He also required the mass media and rapporteurs at all levels to intensify communication activities to spread the essential content of the Party Congress’s documents, while fighting distorted, misled and hostile viewpoints so as to orient public opinions in the direction of honouring and spreading the good deeds to defeat the bad, thus contributing to strengthening confidence in the goal of building a prosperous and happy country.



During two days of March 27 and 28, key officials of Party committees, administrations, Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, and socio-political organisations as well as many cadres and Party members attended the conference.

Speakers at the event included members of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat of the 13th tenure. They presented the key issues, new perceptions and mindset in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress, so as to help the participants gain deep understanding of the congress’s resolution.



The speakers also analysed the achievements and lessons learnt from the 35 years implementing the renewal cause, clarified the advantages, opportunities as well as difficulties and challenges the country is facing in the time ahead, and guided the participants in how to apply the knowledge in implementing their organisations’ political tasks during the 2021-2026 tenure. /.