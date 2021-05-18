Official: Vietnam attaches importance to youth development
Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy, who is also Vice Chairman of the NA’s Young Parliamentarians Group, has said Vietnam attaches importance to promoting youth development.
Speaking at the virtual Forum of Young Parliamentarians, as part of the 142nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, on May 17, Sy said last year, the Vietnamese NA adopted the revised Youth Law stipulating rights and interests of young people, State policies and management in the field.
Vietnam always encourages young deputies to join the NA’s activities, he said.
Notably in 2015, the NA Standing Committee issued a Resolution on the establishment of Young Parliamentarians’ Group, which now comprises 131 young lawmakers aged below 45, accounting for 26 percent of the total 14th NA deputies.
Young Vietnamese lawmakers engaged in discussions in analysing policy impacts on youths, joined the NA’s delegations overseeing the implementation of policies affecting youths. Their feedback was also absorbed into the State laws and policies.
They also actively joined external activities at international and regional young parliamentarians’ organisations. Last year, the Vietnamese NA initiated holding the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s first meeting of young parliamentarians, which was seen as an important milestone in the AIPA’s development.
Sy said Vietnam is moving closer to the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure scheduled for May 23.
In accordance with the 2013 Constitution and relevant laws such as the 2015 Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils, citizens aged 18 and above have the right to vote and those aged 21 have the right to seek seats at the legislature and People’s Councils.
Among 867 candidates for 15th NA, 224 age below 40, or 25.81 percent, Sy said./.