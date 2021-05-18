Politics HCM City’s ethnic minorities looking forward to big national festival The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure is fast approaching. As part of preparations, local authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have been busy raising awareness among ethnic minority groups living in the city to ensure they exercise their right to vote.

Politics NA Chairman orders intensification of ombudsman work National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 ordered the stepping up of ombudsman work, saying that the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Board should improve the quality of its supervision and consultation efforts.

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Republic of Korea Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Boo-kyum on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics Personnel sub-committee of National Election Council meets The personnel sub-committee of the National Election Council (NEC) held a plenary session in Hanoi on May 17 under the chair of Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.