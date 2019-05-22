An official welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is held at Vnukovo 2 airport (Photo: VNA)



– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation arrived at Vnukovo 2 airport in Moscow in the evening of May 21 (local time), continuing important activities within the framework of the official visit to Russia at the invitation of host Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.A solemn official welcome ceremony was held at the airport for the Vietnamese guests with the presence of many high-ranking officials of the two countries.PM Phuc and his spouse were welcomed at the airport by a Russian Deputy Foreign Minister. The Government leader was invited to review the Guards of Honour in the national anthems of the two countries by the military band.Russia’s population in January this year was about 147 million, with an annual per capita income standing at about 11,200 USD.Vietnam and the Soviet Union, the predecessor of the current Russia, officially established their diplomatic relations on January 30, 1950. The Vietnam – Russia political relations enjoy a high trust and have been unceasingly consolidated. The exchanges of high-level delegations are conducted on a regular basis, creating a strong driving force for the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.Last year, the two-way trade reached 4.5 billion USD, marking an increase of 28.5 percent over that of 2017. By February this year, Russia ranked the 24th among the foreign countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 127 projects that totaled 950 million USD, mostly in mining, oil and gas, processing and manufacturing. Vietnam has over 20 investment projects in Russia with a combined capital of nearly 3 billion USD.It is noteworthy that this time three years ago, Prime Minister Phuc made an official visit to Russia and attended a high-level meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the ASEAN – Russia Dialogue Relations.During his stay in Moscow, the leader is scheduled to have talks and meetings with Russian leaders. He and Russian leaders will preside over a ceremony to launch the Vietnam – Russia Year.PM Phuc is also to attend the Vietnam – Russia Business Forum, receive representatives of Russia’s major firms, and meet with representatives of the Russian veterans who took part in the war in Vietnam and the Russia – Vietnam Friendship Association.-VNA