Officials pay pre-Christmas visits to localities
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Vinh Diocese and its Bishop Nguyen Huu Long in the central province of Nghe An on December 18, on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holiday.
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh in Nghe An (Photo: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Vinh Diocese and its Bishop Nguyen Huu Long in the central province of Nghe An on December 18, on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holiday.
The Vice President said 2019 is a successful year for Nghe An province with many socio-economic targets achieved or overfulfilled. She affirmed that the local Catholic dignitaries and followers have contributed to those successes.
She wished that the Vinh Diocese would continue encouraging Catholic followers to join national patriotic emulation campaigns, thus contributing more to the nation.
The Vice President took the occasion to affirm that the Party and State always respect the citizens’ right to religious freedom and provide all possible support for them to exercise the right.
In the morning the same day, she presented gifts to needy families and children in Nghi Loc and Dien Chau districts.
Also the same day, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai paid a pre-Christmas visit to the Hue Archdiocese in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
She was received by Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam and Archbishop of Hue Archdiocese.
On the occasion, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong also sent a basket of congratulatory flowers to Catholic dignitaries and followers at the Hue Archdiocese.
Mai lauded the Archbishop of Hue Archdiocese, Catholic dignitaries and followers for partnering with the Party committee, authorities and people of Thua Thien-Hue province in the local socio-economic development.
Archbishop Linh said the provincial authorities always create favourable conditions for Catholic followers to contribute more to the society.
Also on December 18, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man visited and conveyed Christmas greetings to the Quy Nhon Diocese in the central province of Binh Dinh and Nha Trang Diocese in the central province of Khanh Hoa./.
