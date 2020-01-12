Officials present Tet gifts to poor people, disadvantaged children
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presents gifts to ethnic minority and needy households in the central province of Quang Tri ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on January 12 visited and presented gifts to ethnic minority and needy households in the central province of Quang Tri ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
A total of 200 gift packages, each worth 1 million VND (43 USD) were granted to disadvantaged households in the two mountainous districts of Huong Hoa and Dakrong.
Binh also handed over 200 million VND to the provincial study encouragement and 50 million VND to each of the study encouragement funds of Huong Hoa, Dakrong, Trieu Phong and Hai Lang districts.
The same day, the Deputy PM also visited and presented gifts to a unit of the provincial border guards.
Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai presents gifts to social policy beneficiaries in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)
On January 11 and 12, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai visited and handed over gifts to poor students and people, and social policy beneficiaries in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.
Mai, who is Secretary of the Party Central Committee, presented gift packages to 110 people in the provincial social support centre and 120 children and 45 staff members in the Da Lat SOS Village.
The Party official also gave gifts to hundreds of martyrs’ mothers, poor households, disadvantaged children and Agent Orange/dioxin victims in Cat Tien, Da The and Da Huoai districts./.