Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on January 12 visited and presented gifts to ethnic minority and needy households in the central province of Quang Tri ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.A total of 200 gift packages, each worth 1 million VND (43 USD) were granted to disadvantaged households in the two mountainous districts of Huong Hoa and Dakrong.Binh also handed over 200 million VND to the provincial study encouragement and 50 million VND to each of the study encouragement funds of Huong Hoa, Dakrong, Trieu Phong and Hai Lang districts.The same day, the Deputy PM also visited and presented gifts to a unit of the provincial border guards.