Officials propose measures for 2020 socio-economic tasks
Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said that the ministry will continue its strategy of multilateralisation and diversification with partners, thus preventing over-reliance on a single market.
It will also partner with localities and business communities on market development, formation of manufacturing chains to sustainably access international markets.
He suggested improving mechanism capacity in the fight against trade frauds, thus helping small- and medium-sized enterprises sustainably navigate markets.
Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong highlighted the need to improve skills and capability of responding to contingency cases regarding trade, market, climate change and epidemics.
He said the sector will work closely with ministries and agencies to meet the targets set in the government’s resolution.
According to him, market development is decisive to the growth of the agriculture sector. Apart from the European Union, the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea, the ministry also pays attention to ASEAN and will work closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, localities and businesses in the effort.
The minister attached importance to adopting technological advances in agriculture and economic restructuring, including in national and provincial-level products, and the One Commune, One Product programme.
It is crucial to promote production and improve the livelihood in rural areas in combination with environment protection, he said, adding that measures will be also taken to cope with natural disasters and epidemics, and deal with serious saltwater intrusion in southern provinces.
About the pork market, he said localities are focusing on pig rebreeding to ensure supply next month./.
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said that the ministry will continue its strategy of multilateralisation and diversification with partners, thus preventing over-reliance on a single market.
It will also partner with localities and business communities on market development, formation of manufacturing chains to sustainably access international markets.
He suggested improving mechanism capacity in the fight against trade frauds, thus helping small- and medium-sized enterprises sustainably navigate markets.
Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong highlighted the need to improve skills and capability of responding to contingency cases regarding trade, market, climate change and epidemics.
He said the sector will work closely with ministries and agencies to meet the targets set in the government’s resolution.
According to him, market development is decisive to the growth of the agriculture sector. Apart from the European Union, the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea, the ministry also pays attention to ASEAN and will work closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, localities and businesses in the effort.
The minister attached importance to adopting technological advances in agriculture and economic restructuring, including in national and provincial-level products, and the One Commune, One Product programme.
It is crucial to promote production and improve the livelihood in rural areas in combination with environment protection, he said, adding that measures will be also taken to cope with natural disasters and epidemics, and deal with serious saltwater intrusion in southern provinces.
About the pork market, he said localities are focusing on pig rebreeding to ensure supply next month./.