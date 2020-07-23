Business Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

Business 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition opens in Can Tho The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 23, after being successfully held in HCM City a month ago.

Business HCM City set to host Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack 2020 The 24th Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack International exhibition is to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City from August 6 to 9.

Business Vietnam, New Zealand beef up financial ties The Ministry of Finance of Vietnam and the Treasury of New Zealand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on financial cooperation in Hanoi on July 23.