Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo tours the Francophone space at the DAV (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo attended the launch of a Francophone space at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on March 25.

At a working session after the launch ceremony, DAV Acting Director Dr Pham Lan Dung informed her guest that after the inauguration of a new building last November, the DAV and the Asia-Pacific Regional Office of the OIF and some French-speaking countries decided to realise an idea on a Francophone space at the DAV, one of the long-time French teaching facilities in Vietnam.

Mushikiwabo affirmed that the newly inaugural space will be a symbol of the cooperation between the OIF and the DAV, as well as the friendship between the Francophone community and Vietnam at large.

Delegates join a ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo: VNA)

She expressed her gratitude for the university for its contribution to the development of the Francophone community over the years.

The OIF Secretary General said this time, her entourage comprises about 60 firms in the Francophone community, which are keen to select Vietnam as the first country to carry out a new economic programme, because the country boasts a dynamic economy that catch the attention of many African nations./.