Politics International Francophonie Day marked in Hanoi The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) organised a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25 night to mark International Francophonie Day (March 20) (March 20) and the 25th anniversary of the seventh Francophone Summit hosted by Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.

Politics Vietnam enhances multifaceted relations with Australia Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on March 24 afternoon.

Politics Vietnam, EU eye stronger judicial cooperation Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh hosted a reception for Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, and Rana Flowers, Acting UN Resident Coordinator and UNICEF Representative in Vietnam.