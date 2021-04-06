Business Korean conglomerate buys 16.3 percent stake in Vietnam's largest retailer The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s conglomerate SK Group said it will make a strategic investment in VinCommerce, Vietnam’s largest retailer, to tap into the fast-growing e-commerce segment in the Southeast Asian market, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Business Construction on Phan Thiet Airport begins A ceremony to kick-start a project to build Phan Thiet Airport in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan was held on April 5.

Business Van Phong to be developed into coastal EZ by 2025 The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa will develop the Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ) into a coastal one that focuses on multi-sector development, turning it into an economic driving force of the province and the south central region.

Business Debt classification policy extended to aid customers impacted by pandemic The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has decided to extend a policy allowing commercial banks to keep debt classifications for COVID-19 affected borrowers unchanged to help customers access bank loans.