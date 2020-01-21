Oil firm bags nearly 4.4 billion USD in 2019
The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has reported gross revenue of 102.82 trillion VND (nearly 4.4 billion USD) in 2019.
The Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant (Source: VNA)
According to a consolidated financial report released on January 20, BSR’s after-tax profit hit more than 2.75 trillion VND, contributing over 9.7 billion VND to the State budget.
The firm’s equity increased from 31.37 trillion VND at the end of 2018 to over 33.9 trillion VND in 2019. Meanwhile, its liabilities decreased nearly 2 trillion VND to 19.5 trillion VND.
Total assets of BSR stood at over 53.4 trillion VND.
In the first quarter of 2020, the company wants to ramp up operations at the Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant to its maximum capacity to complete its production targets for the year./.