The documentary was screened in New York City, also aimed to honour Cora Weiss, a long-standing friend of Vietnam and well-known peace activist since the 1960s.

Recorded in late 1977, “Vietnam: Picking up the Pieces” is the first documentary directed by an American after the liberation of the south of Vietnam on April 30, 1975.

American directors Jon Alpert and Keiko Tsuno filmed the documentary in a number of cities and provinces in Vietnam, depicting the post-war life of the Vietnamese people.

Despite difficulties and shortages, people still retained their solidarity and optimism to build a new life.

The movie therefore reflects the impressions of the American filmmakers about Vietnam after national liberation and reunification.

Apart from Ambassador Giang, the screening was also attended by diplomats from Cuba and Argentina. They appreciated the movie’s message and consider it a useful reference for the United Nations to spread a message of putting an end to war and maintaining peace in all circumstances./.

VNA