Society Hoarfrost blanketing top of Mount Fansipan As temperatures plummet to below zero Celsius, hoarfrost has blanketed the top of Mount Fansipan - the highest peak in Indochina and sitting in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society Capacity building project for Vietnam-Korea university kick-starts A project on improving the capacity of education-training, governance and research for the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) for the 2022-2027 period kick-started in the central city of Da Nang on December 19.

Society Binh Thuan finalises preparations for National Tourism Year 2023 The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan is finalising preparations for its hosting of the National Tourism Year 2023, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on December 19.

Society Ninh Thuan fish catch rises Fishing boats in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are expected to catch a total of 126,879 tonnes of seafood this year, up 2.5% from 2021.