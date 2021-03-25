Olympic Day Run to be held in downtown HCM City
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and its partners will hold the Olympic Day Run 2021 downtown on March 28.
Participants will compete in the 5km route, which will go through famous sites like the headquarters of the People’s Committee, Opera House, Notre Dame Cathedral, and Central Post Office, according to the organisers.
The run will start at 7am at April 30 Park on Le Duan street in District 1.
Participants can register for the run at olympicdayrun.com./.