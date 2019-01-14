Hanoi (VNA) – Officials in charge of ombudsman work should precisely and quickly reflect voters’ aspirations and pressing issues, while further improving their supervision over the settlement of lodged petitions and denunciations in 2019, said National Assembly Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty.



He made the request at a conference reviewing works in 2018 and launching tasks for 2019 of the ombudsman board of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on January 14.



He said the number of petitions and denunciations would increase and lodged issues would be complicated in 2019.



Meanwhile, the implementation of 2019’s tasks on making laws, supervision, and deciding important national issues require greater efforts from the ombudsman board as well as the National Assembly and its committees, he said.



He asked for better coordination and sharing of information between the ombudsman board, and the NA committees, ministries, sectors, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in performing 2019 tasks.



In 2018, the board’s officials received 1,167 people and delegations who submitted a total of 1,037 cases. They received over 18,700 petitions, a surge of 38.77 percent from 2017, of which 1,239 petitions were eligible for handling, said deputy head of the ombudsman board Do Van Duong.



The gathering of petitions of voters before and after the NA’s sessions was carried out scientifically, openly and promptly, and the supervision over the handling of petitions was serious, he said.



As a result, all petitions sent by voters from the beginning of the 14th NA to date have been addressed to their deadlines while those which have yet to be handled will be informed about the time needed for processing, he said.-VNA