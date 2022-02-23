Health Vietnam reports nearly 55,880 new COVID-19 cases on February 22 Vietnam recorded 55,879 COVID-19 infections, including 8 imported cases, over the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 22, up more than 9,000 cases from the previous day, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Minimising COVID-19 related deaths now top priority: MoH The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide press on with anti-COVID-19 measures amid a surge in new infections, stressing that minimising deaths is currently the top priority.

Health Quarantine for fully vaccinated COVID-19 contacts shortened to five days People who get at least two shots of COVID-19 vaccines and have close contact with COVID-19 patients will be quarantined for five days instead of seven days as previously, according to the Ministry of Health.