Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases on January 4 said the COVID-19 Omicron XBB variant, first discovered in India in August, has been found in the southern metropolis The result came from the testing conducted by researchers of the hospital and the Oxford University Clinical Research , on 526 COVID-19 patients hospitalised between July 1 and December 25, 2022.The Omicron sublineage, however, circulated at a low rate, making up only 5.7% of the genome decoded, the researchers said, noting that Omicron was the dominant variant in the city in the second half of 2022.