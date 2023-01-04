Health Vietnam, Germany cooperate in preventing future pandemics An environmental microbiology laboratory, which is capable of detecting pandemic viruses through testing wastewater samples, will be set up at Vietnamese - German University (VGU) with the support of the World University Service (WUS) of Germany.

Health First IVF clinic in Mekong Delta receives international certificate The IVF Department at Phuong Chau Medical Group’s Phuong Chau International Hospital based in Can Tho city has become the first medical unit in the Mekong Delta to receive the Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee (RTAC)’s certificate of compliance.