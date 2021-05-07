Health Vinh Phuc province reports 25 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases to date The northern province of Vinh Phuc had recorded 25 locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 and two imported cases by 4pm May 6, according to the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Nine more COVID-19 cases logged in Bac Ninh The northern province of Bac Ninh reported nine more cases of COVID-19 linked with a pandemic cluster at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on May 6.

Health Hanoi-based hospital disinfected after COVID-19 infections Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division on May 6 disinfected the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases which has been a COVID-19 hotspot in the latest outbreak.

Health Health minister and deputies receive COVID-19 vaccine shots Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, his deputies and leaders of units at the Ministry of Health received COVID-19 vaccine shots on May 6 morning at the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.