One COVID-19 infection documented during past 12 hours
Soldiers from the Vietnamese army's chemical division disinfects the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – One COVID-19 infection was reported in the past 12 hours to 6am May 7, the Ministry of Health said on May 7.
The new patient, in the central province of Thanh Hoa, came into close contact with a group of Chinese experts who were found positive with the SARS-CoV-2 virus after completing quarantine period following arrival.
With the latest case in Thanh Hoa, Vietnam has logged 3,091 COVID-19 cases, including 1,691 local transmission cases with 121 COVID-19 infections since April 27.
The ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Department said the country has seen 2,560 recoveries so far.
A total 40,736 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 560 at hospitals, 21,733 other quarantine sites, and 18,443 at home.
Among patients under treatment, 24 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice, and 38 thrice.
A total of 747,827 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine as of 4pm on May 6. The country began its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on March 8.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.