Landslide occurs in a road in Muong Lat border district of Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

One person was dead while 15 others went missing in the north central province of Thanh Hoa early August 3 due to landslides and floods triggered by rains brought by storm Wipha, which landed in northern Vietnam the previous night.The dead victim was in Muong Lat district, while 14 missing people were from Xa Na village in Na Meo commune, Quan Son district.As of 16:00 on August 3, rescue forces had found three of the missing.Pham Van Tieu, Chairman of Na Meo commune’s People’s Committee, said five villages in the commune have been isolated after the floods, posing difficulties to rescue efforts.Storm Wipha, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam this year, made landfall in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on August 2 night and has weaken to a tropical depression, delivering drenching rains and strong gusts to northern and north-central localities.Rainfall was measured at reach 209mm in Mong Cai, Quang Ninh, and 165mm in Mau Son, Lang Son province.The depression is forecast to move in the west and southwest direction at the speed of 10km per hour and continue to weaken when it reaches the south of northern delta.The centre warned that localities from the northern region to central province of Thanh Hoa, especially uplands areas, stand high risks of floods, flash floods and landslides.-VNA