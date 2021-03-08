One domestically-transmitted, 11 imported COVID-19 cases recorded on March 8 evening
Twelve new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 8, including 11 imported cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The imported patients were sent to quarantine establishments right upon arrival in Binh Duong province, Ho Chi Minh City and Ninh Thuan province. The remaining case was detected in a quarantine area in Hai Duong province.
So far, the country has seen 1,586 domestically-transmitted cases, including 893 infections found since January 27 when the new wave of COVID-19 broke out.
As many as 45,219 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 506 in hospitals, 14,266 in other quarantine sites, and 30,446 at home.
Among the patients under treatment, 65 have tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 57 twice, and 137 thrice.
According to the Ministry of Health, 377 medical staff who directly give treatment to COVID-19 patients received COVID-19 vaccine shots on March 8.
Of the total, 66 are working at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district, 104 in the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital Of Tropical Diseases, and 207 in the medical centres of Hai Duong city and Kim Thanh district of Hai Duong province.
The vaccinationư took place in a safe manner in all four locations, according to the National Expanded Programme on Immunization.
Prof. Dr. Dang Duc Anh, Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and head of the Management Board of the National Expanded Immunization Project, said that vaccination activities were carried out in line with the regulations of the Ministry of Health, ensuring safety.
The vaccinations will be continued in the locations on March 9, and will be started in the capital city of Hanoi and the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. Residents in other localities will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in the time to come, he said./.