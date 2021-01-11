Health One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 10 A 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from Japan was the only COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam over the last 24 hours, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on January 10 evening.

Health Virtual waiting room for patients amid COVID-19 invented by university students A group of university students recently invented QQueue - an app that allows patients to virtually wait in line, reducing waiting time and the chance of groups gathering in public spaces.

Health Company invents nano bio-technology medical mask Wakamono, a Ho Chi Minh City-based company that specialises in producing nano biotech materials, has invented a medical mask that is capable of killing more than 99 percent of both gram-negative and -positive bacteria, and enveloped and non-enveloped virus.

Health One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 9 A 25-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Japan became Vietnam’s only new COVID-19 case over the last 24 hours to 6pm on January 9, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.