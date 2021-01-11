One imported case of COVID-19 recorded on January 11
A Polish expert who was sent to quarantine right upon his arrival at HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on January 11 evening.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Polish expert who was sent to quarantine right upon his arrival at HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on January 11 evening.
The 57-year-old man is now under treatment at Cu Chi hospital in HCM City, the committee said.
The latest case of COVID-19 has brought the national tally to 1,515.
A total of 1.361 patients have been given the all-clear so far. The fatalities still stand at 35.
Among the active patients, nine have tested negative for the virus once, eight twice and eight thrice.
Some 17,470 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit regions are now under quarantine nationwide./.