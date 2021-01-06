One imported COVID-19 case, 14 recoveries reported
At a State-designated quarantine camp for returnees from abroad in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded one new imported COVID-19 case on January 6, bringing the total number of infections to 1,505, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new case is a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman returning home from France on Flight VN5010 which landed in Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on December 16. She has been quarantined upon their arrival.
The subcommittee for treatment reported that 14 more patients have been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,353. The number of deaths related to the disease is still kept at 35.
Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, 14 tested negative for the virus once, six twice and seven thrice.
As many as 19,292 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide./.